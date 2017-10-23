Milan Brziak in Radom supporting the camp as an instructor

Milan Brziak will be the instructor for REFEREE.PL for the second consecutive time. Milan is coming from Slovakia and got his referee license in 1989, while in 1997 he obtained the international level. He has Euroleague experience as well as many FIBA tournaments on his career summary. He was also the camper of the first edition ever of the Kuba’s camp that took place in Bydgoszcz in 2004 !

Career highlights:

2017 FIBA European Championships U20 Men, U16 Women

2017 FIBA European Championships U18 Women, QF, Semifinal game in Dublin, Ireland

2016 FIBA European Championships U16 Women, 3rd place game in Andorra

2015 FIBA European Championships U20 Women-Semifinal game in Spain, Lanzarote

2012-2017 officiating in VTB United League

2011 FIBA Eurobasket Women in Poland 04/2011 Final Four Women in Jekaterinburg, Russia, 3rd place game

2009 FIBA European Championships U18 Women-Final game in Sweden

2007 FIBA European Championships U18 Men - Final game in Sofia, Bulgaria

2003-2008 Euroleague Referee, officiating in ULEB competitions

1997 FIBA Referee license

1994 1st Division Referee

1989 Active referee