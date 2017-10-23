Lahdo Sharro at REFEREE.PL as instructor - prepare yourself

For the third consecutive time we would like to welcome Lahdo at the camp in Poland working with us as an instructor. Lahdo Sharro is a Swedish referee, one of the best in his country. He was also officiating FIBA and Euroleague games for many seasons. Which all in total gives him almost 20 years on the court now and many important international matches officiated. Some of you may know Lahdo as an organizer of big referee clinic that is taking place every year in Sodertalje. Lahdo and Kuba are friends from many years already, they made a lot of games together and Kuba is also yearly an instructor at the Scania Cup.

Career highlights:

Swedish league since 1995

FIBA since 1997

Euroleague 2000-2002 and from 2007

Nebl F4 1999

Final Korac cup 2005

Final four FIBA Euro Cup 2005

Eurobasket Women 2003 and 2007