Euroleague Officials Director at REFEREE.PL - for the first time with us Richard Stokes!!

We are happy and proud to announce that Richard Stokes will join our instructor team at REFEREE.PL camp for the first time!

Richard is bringing the experience and know-how from the best league at the continent – Euroleague, where he works as an Officials Director for two years already. Before for ten years Richard was in FIBA Europe managing the Competition and Referee Department.

The basketball history of Richard’s starts much earlier though, as since 1985 he held referee license and became international official in 1993, and join the Euroleague list of referees in 2000.

At REFEREE.PL Richard will be working with all of you on your personal progress during the games, helping to analyze games, presenting the Euroleague strategy and approach for the coming season and many other interesting topics.

Cannot wait for the camp to start ☺

Carrier highlights:

Referee since 1985, FIBA Referee 1993-2005, Euroleague Referee 2000-2003.

1993 – Attended Nationwide NCAA Officiating Camps

2003 – EuroBasket in Sweden

2004 – FIBA Europe League F4

2005 – FIBA Europe Cup F4

2005 – 2015 Competition and Referee Dept FIBA Europe, becoming Head of these departments in 2010

2015 – Present Director of Officiating, Euroleague Basketball.