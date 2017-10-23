And Kuba will be our instructor at REFEREE.PL as always

Let’s close the list of instructors for 2017 REFEREE.PL with the founder of the camp. Kuba Zamojski is there at every camp, taking care that our campers have the best support possible. As you can imagine to keep all of this together it is a lot of work. Every year he says that there will be no more camp, but we know better ☺ For the sake of the future editions we shall take care that there is no glass wall in the camp permissions and hopefully nominations will come not 5 min before the game... (campers from past years will understand) ☺ Seriously, you already know Kuba and how much he cares for the camp, so you may expect nothing but another excellent event with a group of amazing international people!!

See you all tomorrow in Radom!!!

Highlights of Kuba’s career:

Referee since 1989.

International referee since 1999.

From 2000 in Euroleague.

Refereeing EUROLEAGUE and EURO CUP games.

2003 - European Championship in Greece

2005 - Summer Universiade

2007 - World Champioship U20 in Moscow

2008 - Euroleague Final Four in Berlin

2009 - World Championship U19 in New Zeland

2009 - European Championship in Poland

2010 - World Championship in Turkey

2012 - World Championship U17 Man in Lithuania

2014 - Women World Championship Turkey

2015 - Eurobasket in Germany, Latvia, Croatia and France