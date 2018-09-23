Polish FIBA referee for the third time as instructor in Radom - Michał Proc

For the third time welcome to the REFEREE.PL Instructors team for Michał Proc from Poland. Michał is a young FIBA referee, third season in the international games. He started to play basketball in the age of 10 and officiated his first game at the basketball preseason preparation camp for his team 2 years later. He comes from Warsaw and as an interesting fact, he also officiates Polish Championship in the arm wrestling ☺

Michał is having a successful time in his international career, and so it will be good to hear for referees from his perspective about how to work on your development for FIBA games.

Can’t wait to meet again!! Camp coming soon.

Career highlights:

Referee since 2001

Top Polish league since 2013

FIBA referee 2015

Universiade 2017

World Championship U17 Women - Minsk

Basketball Champions League season 2016/17

Participated in REFEREE.PL camp 2013.