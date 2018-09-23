Milan Brziak at REFEREE.pl in Radom – straight from Slovakia

The international referee from Slovakia – Milan Brziak, will come to the camp for the fourth time, and for the third time as an instructor, as at the very beginning 15 years ago, he was with us as a participant. Milan has a lot of experience from FIBA and Euroleague, so will work with you specially to help you in the game assessment, video situations and instant feedback.

Milan was born in 1969 in Kosice and started to officiate in the age of 20. Five years after he was in his country first division, which in 1997 led him to successfully passed international FIBA license. In his professional track record Milan has 5 seasons in Euroleague and many European championship.

Career highlights:

1989 Active referee

1994 1st Division Referee

1997 FIBA Referee – successfully passed International Referee's license in Poland

2003-2008 Euroleague Referee, officiating in ULEB competitions

08/2007 FIBA European Championships U18 Men - Final game in Sofia, Bulgaria

07/2009 FIBA European Championships U18 Women-Final game in Sweden

04/2011 Final Four Women in Jekaterinburg, Russia, 3rd place game

07/2011 FIBA Eurobasket Women in Poland

07/2015 FIBA European Championships U20 Women-Semifinal game in Spain, Lanzarote

07/2016 FIBA European Championships U16 Women, 3rd place game in Andorra