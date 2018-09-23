15th edition of the REFEREE.PL camp – closing the instructor list with Kuba Zamojski

This is already 15th consecutive edition of the camp... It is incredible, this many years every year Kuba finds a tournament, best class group of instructors from Euroleague, FIBA and NBA, people that would help him and the most important, always many young, talented referees to come to the camp.

REFEREE.PL is a well-kn own brand in the referee’s world and I would like to congratulate Kuba for his passion and stamina for the game and teaching people. It had been the case from the beginning that Kuba is not only making sure the camps take place, but also, he wants to work with referees. He is always watching the games, giving feedback, having a lecture, or talking about the video situations. Always approachable, find time to talk to everyone, he brings new techniques and new energy to the referees group before the season. People from all over the world are coming to the camp. It has been a great personal success of the organizer. Way to go Kuba!!

Career highlights:

Referee since 1989.

International referee since 1999.

From 2000 in Euroleague.

Refereeing EUROLEAGUE and EURO CUP games.

2003 - European Championship in Greece

2007 - World Championship U20 in Moscow

2008 - Euroleague Final Four in Berlin

2009 - World Championship U19 in New Zealand

2009 - European Championship in Poland

2010 - World Championship in Turkey

2012 - World Championship U17 Man in Lithuania

2014 - Women World Championship Turkey

2015 - Eurobasket in Germany, Latvia, Croatia and France

2018 – F4 VTB