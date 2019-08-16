Marcin Kowalski – Euroleague referee from Poland joining Instructors team

For the fourth time wit us, please welcome Marcin Kowalski to the instructors team at REFEREE.PL. He joined us before in Krakow and three last years in Radom. Marcin is an active international referee, officiating Euroleague and EURO CUP games. Marcin got his refree licence 29 years ago. He has great international experience of many Eurobaskets and Championships, that he will sher wit you while going in the details of the your game review. See you soon in Radom!

Career highlights:

Referee since 1990.

International referee since 2003.

From 2005 in Euroleague.

Refereeing EUROLEAGUE and EURO CUP games.

2005 - Eurobasket Women in Turkey

2007 - Eurobasket Women in Italy

2009 - Summer Universiade in Belgrade

2011 - European Championship U20 in Spain

2012 - World Championship Women U17 in Holland

2013 - European Championship Women U20 in Turkey

2015 - Eurobasket in Germany, Latvia, Croatia and France

2016 - European Championship U20 in Finland

In 2012 attended NBA summer league.