Special guest at the camp in Radom – Mr Abdullah Al-Ajlan from Saudi Arabia

For the first time at REFEREE.PL in Radom we will host a former top Asian referee, now instructor, Mr Abdullah Al-Ajlan from Saudi Arabia.

Mr Al-Ajlan was born in 1962 and obtained his FIBA license in 1993. In his long career he officiated top level matches in his country, as well as on international level, including multiple finals in the Middle East for more than 25 years. He attended several referee's clinics and camps. When retired from active refereeing in 2018 he joined FIBA Referee Instructor Program (FRIP). Mr Al-Ajlan currently works as the head of referees in Saudi Arabia, focusing on developing referees in the region he has helped several FIBA referees to become elite referees.

He is now leading a development program, that educates and improves referees in the region.