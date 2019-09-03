Another one Euroleague Referee's Coach on Camp - Mr Krzysztof Koralewski

We would like to introduce another instructor to our campaign. He is a longtime international referee and FIBA commissioner and currently a coach of Euroleague referees. Please welcome on board Mr. Krzysztof Koralwski.

Mr Koralewski was born in Poland and got his education in electrical engineering.

1967 – became a referee

1979 – became FIBA referee

1998 – finished career as referee

During his 19-year-long career, he officiated more than 500 international games, including:

Olympic Qualification Tournaments: in 1988, 1992, 1996;

Over 300 Euro Cup games, including the final matches of FIBA Korać Cup and of Euroleague Women;

EuroBasket Women in 1989 and 1991;

EuroBasket 1997;

U19 World Championship for Women 1993;

Women’s World Cup 1994;

Games at several FIBA Asia Championships and Arab Nations Basketball Championship;

1998 – became FIBA Commissioner and a National FIBA Instructor

As a commissioner, he participated in the FIBA World Championship in 2008, 2010, 2014, as well as the Basketball Tournament at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Instructor at many referee clinics in Russia, Lithuania, Sweden, and Poland.

He also holds a title of a FIBA Honorary Referee.

From season 2016/2017 VTB league Referees Director.

Currently a coach of Euroleague Referees.