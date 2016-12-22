Session 2 of REFEREE.PL CAMP 2016 - Invitation

Dear Friends,

We are happy to announce the 2nd session of the 13th year of REFEREE.PL camps for basketball officials.

Right after the session in Romania we are inviting you again to Poland, and for the first time to Radom, which is located in the greatest region of Masovia, close to Warsaw and have long basketball traditions.

Radom hosts basketball in the city from 13 years. The currently team plays in the top Polish division and it is every year successfully in the play offs having very strong players on the list. Radom has very good facilities indoor and outdoor, and also from couple of years there is an airport that hosts low cost flights.

We are aiming again to bring a spark in the action and provide something new and interesting, what will give referees special motivation and chance to improve skills on the court - this is going to be the great chance to learn new things from the most experience people in the referee’s world!

Campers will have lectures and also practical trainings on and off the court. During the lectures we will focus mainly on the quality of the calls, criteria and officiating techniques. We will also talk over 3_man mechanics and give a chance to listen advises from experienced referees and instructors from the best leagues and organizations in the world. All the games will be recorded and there will be a chance to work with the video material immediately after officiating. We will also provide some other multimedia techniques to help us improve your officiating. One of them will be new camera system for officials.

This year we will have the highest level of games: top league and first league senior male tournaments and also junior tournament.

We expect referees from many countries, so main language at the clinic will be English.

More details about the second camp will be published at www.referee.pl day by day from now on, until the end of the camp or even longer. You will also find there all information about the hotel, gym and flight connections soon!

On the website we will also publish the list of campers in order they send applications. Now you are able to find there information, pictures and other details about camps from past 12 years.

If you, or any of your colleagues, are interested to join our camp, please fill in the Application Form POLAND 2016 at our website.

Camp fee:

Full residential costs: 395 EUR - all inclusive